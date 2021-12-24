The Hopkins County B.A.S.S Club (HCBC) and their sponsors were able to make Christmas brighter for 38 local families this holiday season by providing dinner meal kits for those who needed some extra assistance.
Wednesday, December 22, the HCBC, stationed at the West Broadway School, loaded the meal boxes into the cars of registered families who needed the extra hand this holiday season. The B.A.S.S. Club is a local nonprofit organization, with about 25 members, and they have been around for roughly 50 years. Being a nonprofit, the club raises money through local charity fishing tournaments throughout the year. Local ads and sponsorships from 75 area businesses also help to make this possible.
“We raise the money through the charity fishing tournament each fall at Lake Barkley,” Randy Workman, HCBC Charity Tournament Director said. “There is an entry fee and then we give all the money back to the anglers to buy toys and books to donate for the Christmas activities, in addition to these meal boxes.”
According to HCBC members, the family dinner boxes are able to feed 4-6 people, and is completely free. The family simply has to sign up through the Family Resource Center, or be nominated by someone who is aware of their need. Their name is then put on a list and given to the school. Upon arrival the family will check-in with the school, verify their name, grab their box and be on their merry way.
“We are blessed to be able to give back and help those in need during the holiday season,” Workman.
If you are interested in becoming a member of the HCBC feel free to email hopkinscountybassclub@yahoo.com. The only requirements are that you love to fish and that you have a boat or have access to use a boat to go fishing on.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.