Madisonville-North Hopkins’ boys’ tennis team were victims of a little revenge Tuesday, as Paducah Tilghman made up for a loss at MNHHS earlier this season.
The Blue Tornado whipped through Madisonville, successfully defending their home clay with an 8-1 match victory.
The Maroons’ lone victor in the rematch was junior netter Braeden Bell, who won his singles pairing despite playing with a broken arm.
“Braeden was really hitting the ball clean before he broke his arm,” said MNHHS coach Bryan Fazenbaker. “I was concerned it would set him back. Not anymore,”
The top seed doubles team of Nate Crick and Aidan Brummer nearly upended their PTHS counterparts, but dropped a tough decision in a tiebreaker.
“There’s no shame in losing to a good team and that’s exactly what Tilghman is, every year,” Fazenbaker stated. “Well coached too. We are improving every match. I’m encouraged.”
Madisonville will host Lyon County on Friday afternoon.
