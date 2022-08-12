Some events in life that are unavoidable. Try as we might, we cannot hide. We may get away with it for a little while, but not facing difficult situations catches up with us eventually. Even if we avoid them forever, they will leave their mark on us. It is not good for us to avoid uncomfortable situations because we are afraid of what might happen. If there is an uncomfortable situation that must be addressed, it will still be there whether we do anything about it or not.
In the story of Adam and Eve choosing the knowledge of good and evil over obedience, they discovered their nakedness and were ashamed. They couldn’t hide what they had done so they tried to hide themselves — which is what we tend to do when we make even minor mistakes that we cannot deny.
This is what is said in Genesis, “And they heard the sound of the LORD God walking in the garden in the cool of the day, and the man and his wife hid themselves from the presence of the LORD God among the trees of the garden. But the LORD God called to the man, and said to him, “Where are you?” And he said, “I heard the sound of thee in the garden, and I was afraid, because I was naked; and I hid myself.” He said, “Who told you that you were naked? Have you eaten of the tree of which I commanded you not to eat?”
There are two questions here that are important. “Where are you?” and, to paraphrase for context, “Who told you that you needed to hide?” Mistakes, in this case a trust and relational mistake, have the capacity to break things forever. If ever there is a time to show up, it is after we have made a mistake. Hiding doesn’t help. Coming out, dealing with the consequences, and putting the relationship back together is what needs to happen. If we hide too many times things get very difficult to repair. This is a strong case for humility and a repentant heart.
In the book of Nehemiah, we read about a Jewish man who was likely born in Babylonian captivity. He had risen to the important position of being “cupbearer to the king.” One could argue that this was the person the king trusted most. The job was to serve food and wine and confirm that the food was not poisoned (a common way of deposing monarchs back in the day).
The demeanor of a cupbearer would have been something a king would especially notice. Any change might arise suspicion to the point of being removed, exiled, or killed. There was a day when the dire situation Nehemiah’s kinspeople in Judea came to his attention. His prayer of repentance, after doing nothing wrong, is a powerful example of identifying with his people. It caused him to grieve and changed his demeanor. He had the courage to show up anyway and explain himself.
This is how the scene is recorded in Nehemiah 1:11b — 2:2, “Now I was cupbearer to the king. In the month of Nisan, in the twentieth year of King Artaxerxes, when wine was before him, I took up the wine and gave it to the king. Now I had not been sad in his presence. And the king said to me, “Why is your face sad, seeing you are not sick? This is nothing else but sadness of the heart.” Then I was very much afraid.”
Nehemiah was saddened by what he heard. He did not avoid his responsibilities. Nor did he deny how he was feeling. There are many places where we may feel that if we show up, we must hide how we are feeling (church and work come to mind). It takes courage to live an emotionally honest life. Show up anyway.
We do not know what was happening in David’s life when he penned Psalm 23. We do know that through the course of his life he was a shepherd, a war hero, a fugitive, a mercenary, a king, a deposed king, an adulterer, and a restored king with a promise from God. We know he had a good heart. We know he had courage.
It is in this Psalm that we have some wonderful encouragement to be present in all of life’s situations. Sometimes we are right. Sometimes we are wrong. Sometimes we are the cause of celebration, other times we are not welcome at all. It is for us to humbly walk with God, not hide from our mistakes or ourselves, and live an emotionally honest life.
Then we may experience Psalm 23:5, ‘Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows.”
Show up.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.