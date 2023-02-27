The history of African Americans has been shaped by many influential figures, including various civil rights activists.
Ruby Bridges may be one of the youngest. At age six, Ruby Bridges became the first African American student to integrate the formerly all-white William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans. Although Bridges lived five blocks away from William Frantz Elementary School, she had to attend kindergarten several miles further away at an all-black segregated school.
Bridges volunteered to take an entrance test to be able to attend the all-white school. The test was purportedly designed to be extremely difficult so that students would have a hard time passing it, and thusly New Orleans could avoid de-segregation if all the African American children failed the test.
Individuals from the NAAP informed Bridges’ parents that their daughter was one of only six African American students to pass the test. On November 14, 1960, she was escorted to class by her mother and the United States Marshals Service due to the presence of angry mobs outside the school. Bridges was the first African American student to attend the school and the first black child to attend an all-white elementary school in the south.
The first day of school proved poor as nearly all of the white parents at the school had kept their children home and Bridges spent the day with the principal. The ensuing days weren’t much better.
Eventually, only one teacher in the school, Barbara Henry, formerly of Boston, agreed to teach Bridges. Bridges never missed a day of school that year, even though she ate lunch alone each day and no one played with her at recess. Her early foray into civil rights prompted Bridges to establish The Ruby Bridges Foundation to promote tolerance and change through education.
