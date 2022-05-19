Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Thursday:
Kenneth W. Sellers was charged on Tuesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Richard D. George was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Sarah L. Garcia was charged on Wednesday with contempt of court/libel/slander.
Kristin O’Connor was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Morgan L. Carlton was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Rakisha N. Powell was charged on Wednesday with failure to appear.
Chelsi E. Matthews was charged on Wednesday with wanton endangerment.
Mandy M. White was charged on Wednesday with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO.
Floyd C. Humphries was charged on Wednesday with public intoxication.
