Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Miners @ Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
KHSAA 3A State Track and Field
June 6
Miners vs Dubois County Bombers — 6:30 p.m.
June 7
Miners vs Hoptown Hoppers — 6:30 p.m.
June 8
Miners vs. Paducah Chiefs — 6:30 p.m.
June 9
Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
June 10
Miners vs Dubois County Bombers — 6:30 p.m.
June 11
Miners vs Henderson Flash — 6:30 p.m.
June 12
Miners vs Muhlenberg County Stallions — 6 p.m.
