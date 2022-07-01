The Go Junior Golf Series played on Thursday at the Henderson Country Club.
The following Hopkins County youth participated in the event.
18 Hole Division Boy’s 16-18
Paul Harris 75, JT Witherspoon 86, Gavin Sheets 94 and Maddox Wilson 104
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 1, 2022 @ 7:33 pm
The Go Junior Golf Series played on Thursday at the Henderson Country Club.
The following Hopkins County youth participated in the event.
18 Hole Division Boy’s 16-18
Paul Harris 75, JT Witherspoon 86, Gavin Sheets 94 and Maddox Wilson 104
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Changes to The Messenger's back end processing means the e-edition is getting a facelift. The biggest change is the e-edition by default is now presented in Text view.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.