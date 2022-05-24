Madisonville Police Chief Steve Bryan reported the following activities on Tuesday:
• Dusti Dover was charged on Monday with theft by unlawful taking or shoplifting and probation violations for a felony offense.
• Troy Kimbrew was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Clifton Campbell was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Travis Camplin was charged on Monday with disregarding a stop sign, reckless driving, failure to appear and operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob Shepherd was charged on Monday with a technical probation violation.
• Gevin P. Lemons was charged on Monday with a probation violation for a felony offense.
• Dakota Jarrell was charged on Monday with failure to dim headlights, no operator’s license and possession of marijuana.
• Daniel Riggle was charged on Monday with failure to appear.
• Robert Fries was charged on Monday with criminal trespassing.
• Jeffery Scott McNicholas was charged on Monday with criminal trespassing.
