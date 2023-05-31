The Madisonville Miners will open their summer 2023 season tonight with a road game against the Muhlenberg County Stallions. They will have their first home game Friday night at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Owensboro RiverDawgs.
The Miners ended their 2023 campaign with a 9-0 loss to the DuBois County Bombers in the third round of the Ohio Valley League playoffs.
This year’s roster includes Gabriel Salazar, a former baseball standout for the Webster County Trojans.
