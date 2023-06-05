Sunday the American Legion Post 6 baseball team opened their season, splitting the two games.
In the first game they played a team from Nashville, Tennessee that took them down to the last minute and at the end of the game Post 6 had a 6-5 edge to get their first win of the season.
The game opened with two scoreless innings before Nashville grabbed a one run lead in the third on a solo homerun to take a 1-0 lead.
Madisonville a two run lead after putting three runs up on the board in the bottom of the fourth. Xzavier Martin hit a single to left field that was followed up by a single from Tomas Olvera that scored Martin from second to tie the game at 1-1. Gaige Brasher hit a single to short and beat out the throw to score M. Austin and C. Puckett scored on a error by Nashville’s first baseman to give Post 6 a 3-1 lead.
Nashville regained the lead in the top of the fifth by putting up 4 runs to take a 5-3 lead into the sixth inning.
Madisonville held Nashville in the sixth and rallied to put up two runs in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 5-5 after Jaden Brasher hit a double to right field to score J. Thurby. Brasher scored two batters later when E. Thorpe hit a ground ball to short and reached on a error on the throw to first. Madisonville once again managed to hold Nashville in the seventh and put up another run in the bottom on a hit from Olvera to score Martin and give Madisonville Post 6 the 6-5 win.
Jace Thurby got the win for Post 6 allowing just six hits, five runs, four walks, seven strikeouts over seven innings.
Nashville 0-0-1-0-4-0-0 R-5 H-6 E-3
Madisonville 0-0-0-3-0-2-1 R-6 H-11 E-5
2B: X. Martin, J. Brasher TB: X. Martin 3, J. Brasher 3, T. Olvera 2, J. Thurby 2, G. Brasher 1, E. Thorpe 1, M. Austin 1 SB: C. Puckett CS: J. Brasher E: B. Parker
In the second game, Post 6 battled South Fulton’s Twin Cities Raiders of Tennessee but took a lose 12-2 despite hanging with the Raiders through the first three innings.
The Raiders grabbed a early lead in the first inning and by the top of the third inning they had a 2-0 lead. Madisonville put a run up in the bottom of the third after Madisonville’s Xzavier Martin hit a single to score Caldwell County’s Carter Bedell to make it 2-1. South Fulton put three runs up in the fourth, three runs in the fifth, and four runs in the sixth while Madisonville added one run in the fifth after Webster County’s Micah Austin hit a single to left field to score Madisonville’s Xzavier Martin from third. South Fulton took the 12-2 win after six innings.
Micah Austin took the loss for Madisonville Post 6 allowing seven hits, five runs, one strikeout over three innings. Xzavier Martin and Tomas Olvera came for relief.
Raiders 1-0-1-3-3-4 R-12 H-11 E-3
Post 6 0-0-1-0-1-0 R-2 H-5 E-2
2B: T. Olvera TB: M. Austin 2, T. Olvera 2, X. Martin 1, C. Bedell 1 CS. X. Martin E: Hanley, M. Austin
