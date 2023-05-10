Tuesday Night the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroons traveled to Christian County but failed to score a run, coming home with an 11-0 loss.
Madisonville was held scoreless in the game but did manage a hit in the fourth by Cadence Gibson.
Christian County put up three runs in the first inning, three runs in the second, two runs in the third and finished off the game in the fourth by adding three runs to take a 11-0 win via run rule.
Farmer took the loss for the Maroons, allowing seven hits, seven runs, one walk and two strikeouts over a little over two innings.
Lane Faulk came in for relief out of the bullpen. The Maroons had a total of seven errors in the game.
The Maroons will play Dawson Springs in the opening round of the 7th District Tournament on Monday night in Princeton. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.
TB: C. Gibson 1 E: X. Martin 3, R. Sandidge, T. Olvera, E. Lear, C. Gibson
