The future of one of Hopkins County’s best known lakes hangs in the balance of a lawsuit filed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Energy and Environmental Cabinet (EEC) in Hopkins County Circuit Court in December, with a threat to drain the lake if around $800,000 in repairs aren’t made.
The EEC has requested an injunction forcing the water level in the lake to be reduced pending the end of the case.
Located off of Stagecoach Road in norther Hopkins County, 25 acre Otter Lake was constructed some time in the 1930s or 40s. The 550 feet Otter Lake Dam was constructed in 1959, with the primary purpose to keep water in the lake. Since its completion, the county has taken over maintenance of the roadway that crosses over the dam, although there is apparently no official owner of either the dam or the lake itself.
About 28 homes border the lake.
Concerns were first raised about the dam back in 2017 when a state inspection listed the structure as “high hazard.”
“...Several homes have been constructed downstream of the dam near the stream,” state inspector Glen Alexander wrote in the May 1, 2017 report. “No detailed inundation model has been completed for this structure, and a screening analysis indicates that these homes could be inundated by a breach.”
In 2019 the state turned up the pressure, threatening to drain the dam if t between $300,000 and $340,000 in improvements weren’t made, including the construction of a spillway that could handle 28.6 inches of rainfall in a six-hour period.
“If we get that kind of rain, Otter Lake will be the last thing the county is concerned about,” Judge Executive Jack Whitfield recently stated. “I have tried to argue that with the state.”
Prior to COVID-19, the county was working with state legislators seeking funding to make repairs. Now the county, along with several Otter Lake Loop property owners have been cited in a law suit filed locally by the EEC. The suit seeks to force repairs to be made or have the lake drained.
The total cost of the improvements are now estimated to be between $500,000 and $800,000.
Last week residents from Otter Lake Loop gathered before members of the Hopkins County Fiscal Court to plea their case. County Attorney Lee Riddle told the visitors that they were welcomed to address the court, but cautioned that none of the elected officials would be allowed to respond due to the pending lawsuit.
“My intention for being here is to work with you, and do whatever we can to come together to resolve this issue,” said home owner Garland Collins. “Otter Lake is a beautiful place. I think it would be a big embarrassment and total disaster to drain it and make it an eyesore. We would like to partner with you.”
He was one of several residents to address the court.
“My understanding is that the state has looked at the lake and feels that its a threat due to a few things,” said Otter Lake resident Scott Basham. “One is the lack of a spillway that will flow at a rate that they deem necessary. The other is a valve that has been in there for 70 years and we’ve been told that the valve doesn’t work, and even if it did or we could find a replacement, the piping is probably stopped up.”
Basham used a tablet to share a video he took when he went himself to inspect the valve, showing that it was fully operational, despite claims that have been made by the state saying that it did not work.
“If that is the case and we aren’t having to put in a new valve, new piping and excavate down through the dam, its seems like this cost that has escalated to between $500,000 and $800,000 could be taken down quite a bit,” he said.
“The problem with that is that it is not our call as the county,” said Judge Executive Jack Whitfield. “We don’t regulate the dam, that’s the state call. I can agree the valve works and that’s great, but I can’t make the state change their ruling.”
Back in 2019, replacing the valve and the 6-foot diameter pipe attached to it was expected to be the most costly part of the project, requiring major excavation of the dam itself.
“The state has now said that when we redo this project, if we redo it and hopefully we will, the valve has to be on the inside of the lake not on the outside,” said Frank Williams with Ronald Johnson and Associates. “Right now the only way to put that valve on the inside is to drain the lake totally.”
That is currently the requirement for all new lakes that are built, but was not the standard in the 1930s and 40s.
Part of the debate centers around ownership of the dam. According to county officials, when it was constructed the dam was on private property. When the county took over control of the roadway, they assumed responsibility for the road and the right-of-way, but not the dam itself.
“There is no official owner of the dam,” Whitfield told The Messenger in 2019. “We always assumed it was private property and that the owner was a company that went bankrupt in 1984.”
That company, according according to court documents, was Otto Corum & Co., which developed the neighborhood in the 1970s and 80s. That developer went bankrupt decades ago. Property owners say that their deeds state that they own the land down to within one foot of the water line.
The lawsuit seeks to settle the topic of who actually owns the dam now, and force them to bring the dam up to code.
The defendants in the suit are:
• The Otter Lake Property Owners Association. The POA was founded by Ronald J. Segebarth in 1984 around the same time Corum & Co. went bankrupt, but articles of voluntary dissolution were filed on Feb. 20, 2019. The EEC says that the POA is listed by the Hopkins County PVA as owning at least part of the dam, and that under KRS. 273.302, “the dissolution of a corporation does not transfer title to the corporation’s property, prevent the commencement of a proceeding against it, nor terminate the authority of the registered agent of the corporation.”
• Hopkins County Fiscal Court. Otter Lake Loop, which cross over the dam, is a county-owned roadway for which the Fiscal Court is responsible.
• Christopher Peers of Henderson, NV. Peers owns a parcel of land that encompasses the downstream side of the dam.
• ZZZ’s Anesthesia, LLC, which is owned by Tina Woodcock of Morgantown, KY. ZZZ’s holds the deed to a parcel of land that contains the principal spillway of the dam.
The ECC cites KRS 151.100(19), which it says defines the owner of a dam as “any person who owns an interest in, controls or operates a dam,” alleging that as all of the defendants own a portion of property connected to the dam, that they should be considered a partial owner of the dam.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.