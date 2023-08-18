Some of the most beautiful words I know are found in the Poetry and Prophets in the Old Testament. So are some of the most graphic and horrifying. Poetry has that ability. We can say things in verse that we have trouble saying in prose.
I don’t know exactly why that is. Maybe it is because poetry, for some reason, gets into our emotions so much more quickly. It might be because poetry is just opaque enough to allow the words to get in before we have time to process what is being said.
Now, set those poems to music and a person can be heard singing words that they would never speak. Singing a song adds a level of interest and complexity that pulls us into the world of the poet/composer. Songs are full of hidden, or not so hidden, meanings. They have the ability to reflect our condition and create another at the same time. Once a song is sung in front of a group of people, it takes on a life and meaning of its own. It cannot be unsung. Even if the writer explains its meaning (many never do), it will not change that first impression. In whatever way the hearer hears it is what it means. Same is true of speeches and sermons.
There has always been a segment of every musical genre that acts as protest. We are fortunate to live in a country that allows all kinds of music and speech. We are nearly always free from direct government action but are never free of the consequences. The protest may be in the form of vulgarity or other offensive language. It usually represents frustration and is a response to not feeling heard.
We have seen protests over the past few years in the form of not singing as well. While I do not always agree why that is done, I do believe it to be legitimate. Not singing any song for a reason when most people are will nearly always begin a discussion.
Some songs, however, demonstrate to us the continuing difficulty we have in this country around race, socioeconomics, and regional (mainly urban/rural) cultures. I have not listened to country music for years. I don’t really dislike it but there are several other genres that I like better and gravitate toward them.
Until recently I had not heard of Jason Aldean (yeah, I’m that out of touch). His recent song “Try That in a Small Town” sparked quite a bit of discussion. This is an example of a song generating very different responses. I, for one, do not believe that the setting for the video was just a coincidence. It was intentional, hurtful, and cynical. The artists and producers are not that dumb and ignorant. The usefulness of this song was seen in the discussion that surrounded it. In the grand scheme of things, it is not that important. Except that it demonstrates that as far as we have come in race relations today, we have a long way to go.
I doubt if anyone outside of a few miles of Farmville, VA, or subscribers to radiowv had heard Oliver Anthony until a few days ago. I know nothing about him. I did listen to the song, “Rich Men North of Richmond.” It is a cry to be heard and carries with it some (unintentional) racial tones. Times and places change and not everyone from a place thinks alike. But it is worth noting that Farmville is in a county that chose to shut its public schools rather than integrate in 1959. There are lyrics in that song that can more easily be sung than said. I, for one, think that it is a man who simply wrote what he was thinking and then put it to music. The lyrics are blunter, but the slick, cynical, plausible deniability of Aldean is not there.
Both are somewhat offensive to some populations, but Anthony’s song is raw emotion rather than a calculated dog whistle. “Rich Men” is worth discussing. “Try That” is just trying to pick a fight. Like “accidentally” bumping into someone in public to provoke a response. I guess he got what he wanted.
It is a good thing to sing about justice and law and order and respect. It is even fine to sing songs that are offensive if it gets/keeps us talking. I have had plenty of discussions about some hip-hop and rap music. And Bob Marley was very good at getting me to sing songs that convicted me before I knew what was happening. What is not so good are those who are arrogant enough to slander people of faith by equating some songs with Christianity. However, I fear that on the left and the right “Christianity” has long stopped listening to Christ.
