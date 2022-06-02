Sadly, the summer slide isn’t referring to sliding into the pool or sliding on the playground at the park. (That’s definitely my favorite way to slide!) Summer slide is the reality that 10 weeks out of a school environment can cause students to slide back in their educational growth. Research shows students can lose anywhere from 1 month of school growth to 25% of the year’s knowledge during the 10 weeks of summer break. Allowing students to relax and be carefree is most certainly a necessity, but stopping summer slide can be just as important.
Summer activities to prevent slide don’t have to be boring. Here are some ideas.
• Let’s make reading and learning in the summer fun! This year at HCMPL, our Summer Reading theme is: Read Beyond the Beaten Path. Can we take a blanket to the yard and read outside? Can we build a tent and read inside? Can we build a fort with sheets and read with a flashlight? Likewise, summer vacations can lend themselves to reading. Going swimming? Read by the pool! Going camping? Read by the lake or in a hammock. If you are visiting a zoo, have kids read an animal book first. If you are visiting a new state, read a book set in that state or about the important state facts.
• Why not read a cookbook in addition to the other more traditional books? One of the prompts on our Summer Reading bingo sheets for K-5 as well as Teens & Tweens is “Check out a cookbook and follow a recipe.” We have a large collection of diverse and traditional cookbooks. Let kids look in cookbooks to find a recipe that looks delicious. Then they copy the ingredients on a shopping list and plan a time to go to the store. Reading the recipe and working step-by-step with an adult to make the recipe reinforces both reading and math skills—and has a yummy outcome. Kids can even write a review of the recipe to post online or in their journals.
• I don’t know about you, but my son loves to say “I’m bored” way too often during the hot summer months. When you hear, “I’m bored” have kids get a board game! Board games are a great way to get in summer practice and kids don’t even know they are learning. Many board games require reading, communication, problem solving, critical thinking, and counting. As a bonus, we are hoping to have our new Board Game Library out for circulation this summer. Patrons will have access to an abundance of board games right at your fingertips.
• Don’t forget about our Summer Reading Program! When I was a kid, I vividly remember being excited to read and earn pan pizzas! It was an early way for me to gain self-confidence and learn to take pride in whatever task I was doing. Sign up today online or in person and start earning prizes! Kids love to challenge themselves and complete bingos, earn prizes and level up! Registration for Summer Reading can be found on our Facebook page www.facebook.com/hcmplibrary or our website: www.publiclibrary.org
I’ve heard people say things like, “the world is our classroom,” “learning is everywhere,” and “life is learning.” This is absolutely true. Lifelong learners, as well as lifelong readers, are born anywhere. Find a fun summer reading activity to prevent the summer slide and nurture your lifelong learners. Have any questions? Please ask. We love answering questions and having bookish conversations! Good luck and happy reading!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.