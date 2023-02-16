Tuesday night Hopkins County hosted Crittenden County in girls’ regional play. Coming into the game both teams were undefeated in the 2nd Region. That came to an end Tuesday night at Central as the Lady Storm took down the Crittenden County Lady Rockets 76-68.
The Lady Storm controlled the tip and Central’s Emile Jones quickly took it to the basket for a layup to start the game 2-0. Central did not let up and took a solid lead in the opening quarter by outscoring the Lady Rockets 27-14.
In the second quarter it seemed as if the roles where reversed as the Lady Rockets put up 20 points while holding Central to only 11. The Lady Storm held onto a close 38-34 lead at the half.
Coming back from the break, Central came out on fire and determined to win. The Lady Storm put up 20 points on Crittenden County but the Lady Rockets would not go away, putting up 15 of their own. Going into the final quarter Central held a 58-49 lead.
In the fourth quarter both teams battled it out for the entire eight minuts. The Lady Rockets cut the Lady Storms’ lead to two points several times down the stretch, but in the end Central managed to regroup and pull away, claiming a 76-68 win.
“Crittenden County ended our season last year and they are one of the top teams in the region, so we wanted to see how we measured up against them” said Lady Storm Head Coach Phillip Cotton. “Our offense was extremely good tonight”
Tyah White led the Lady Storm with 17 points, Emile Jones had 14, Brooklyn Clark , Mercy Sutton, and Calajia Mason had 13 points each, Kenzleigh Harrison finished with four, and Lillie Whitaker-Greer had two points in the game.
Hopkins Central and Henderson County remain the only teams to be undefeated in region play this season. The Lady Colonels, however, have only played two regional opponents outside of the 6th District. They defeated both Madisonville-North and Christian County earlier this season.
The two teams will get the chance to settle the regular season regional score on Friday when Henderson County comes to Mortons Gap. The game will tip off at 7 p.m., with the winner being the last team undefeated in regional play this season.
Due to having only three teams in the 6th District, the Lady Colonels have already locked up a berth in the Regional Tournament by winning their regular season district title.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.