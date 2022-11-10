Sports reporter
Last Saturday the Elks hosted their annual Soccer Shootout and had six athletes from Hopkins County to advance to compete in Pennsylvania in March. Destiny Caudill, Riley Richardson, Nyles Tapp, Nash Tapp, and Kolby Crook all took first place in there divisions and Blakey Baumgardner took second place.
Per the Elks lodge website the Soccer Shootout rules are as followed :
The Elks Soccer Shoot program consists of two different contests that test different level skills at different ages. A “Five Goal Contest” consists of a series of five goals, decreasing in size from 48 inches to 17 inches. The age group that uses the goals in this contest are U-8 for ages 7 years old and younger. The contest is open to boys and girls who shoot separately. The U-8 contestants kick from 15 feet from the face of the goal.
The Grid Goal Contest consists of a full-size goal sectioned off so points can be scored when the ball is kicked into certain sections. The age groups that use this goal are U-10, for ages eight and nine, U-12, for ages ten and eleven, and U-14, for ages twelve and thirteen. The contest is open to both boys and girls and they shoot separately.
Winners of each contest are eligible to advance to the next of competition. The levels are Local Lodge, District, State, and Region. Winners at both the State and Region levels will have their scores sent to the national level to determine a National Champion in each of the age and gender groups.
