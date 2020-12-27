Sharlet Jean Massey Boze, 58, of Madisonville, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
Sharlet was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her sisters, Patricia Garrison and Margie Ladd.
Service was: 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Madisonville. Visitation was: From 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Monday at the funeral home.
