A traffic stop on I-69 landed an Illinois man in the Hopkins County Jail on charges of trafficking in hallucinogenic mushrooms on Thursday.
Police say that at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers witness the suspect improperly holding the left hand lane on the interstate. He then allegedly changed lanes and followed a semi too closely. Police attempted to run his license plate, but say that it was obscured, so a traffic stop was initiated.
According to police, the odor of marijuana was present as they approached the vehicle and made contact with Jack A. Ishcomer, 68 of Newman, IL. The suspect admitted to possession marijuana and produced a pipe from his shirt pocket.
Officers conducted a search of the vehicle and located a suitcase containing what they believed to be vacuum sealed packages of psilocybin mushrooms, a known hallucinogenic, labeled “Blue Meanie.”
Police say the suspect told them that the bag belonged to him and he had planned to distribute the mushrooms at a party in Florida.
He was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Central Illinois resident was booked at 10:30 a.m. and released before 2 p.m.
