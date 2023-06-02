I stood outside a couple of days ago next to a small lake. There was an impressive array of sounds coming from the trees, the air, the ground and the water’s edge. To one just listening, it was as noisy as a jungle. I took a moment to distinguish between birds, frogs, and insects — focusing first on one sound and then on another.
We can do the same thing with music. All of it together sounds wonderful held together by rhythm and harmony. We can, however, if we try, focus on just one instrument or one voice. It is an amazing skill that we have, to be able to pick one thing out of many and lock in on it.
The same thing is true of our sight. We may look at a beautiful scene and take in the whole. This has the power to set our moods, put us in awe, and let us know where we are. We can also focus on just one tree, one person, or one interaction. Our ability to pick out a familiar person in a crowd is amazing, by seeing their face, by hearing their voice, or by the way they walk or stand.
When we eat well-prepared food, we can pick out the spices and ingredients. We can tell when something is not good for us because of the way it tastes or smells. Our ears and eyes are attuned to danger as well when we are in an unfamiliar place. Amazing, isn’t it? Out of all the things our eyes see, and our ears hear. Out of all the things we smell, taste, and touch we can distinguish one sight, smell, sound, or touch from another.
There are, of course, some things that may taste good or sound good or look good that aren’t. I am thinking about things such as highly processed foods, the pitch of a shady salesperson, or a car that has been repaired but has serious issues. Of course, all this is true in the area of personal relationships as well. We have wisdom sayings that warn us to be careful of first impressions. In these cases, we have our faith, beliefs, and morality to guide us.
Training the eyes and ears are key to enjoying art and music. Training our tastes is important to enjoying the foods we eat. There will always be cheap imitation offerings that require little effort on our part, but they always come with a price — and it is usually expensive.
What we listen for is crucial in our relationships with others. There are those, I am convinced, who walk through life looking for an argument. I am not talking about discussion about differences. I am talking about those who may listen to someone else for the purpose of finding something about which to denigrate them.
There will always be legitimate differences when people come together to get things done. Sometimes they are relevant to the task at hand, but often those differences matter little or not at all. It is during these times, which is most of our lives, that what we listen for is crucial. Listen for those things which we have in common and can agree upon. This is the basis of love and fellowship with other human beings.
It takes training to see detail in the big picture or hear the viola in a symphony or that beautiful alto voice in a choir. It takes training to hear those things from which a common bond can be formed. It takes some time eating fresh vegetables without adding salt or sugar (good luck with that in the south!) for the natural sweetness and true flavors to become truly enjoyable. It takes time doing without sugary drinks or too much caffein for a while to realize what those things do to us.
It takes time weaning ourselves from vitriolic and vindictive political speech to realize that what we mistook for thinking was something else entirely. Once we stop the screaming, nicknaming, bullying, judgmental, and blaming, we can sit still and listen. We can pick out those things that we have in common. Love of our families. How do we be fair to as many people as possible? How do we give opportunity to those who deserve it? How do we protect the vulnerable and defenseless and make each other less so? It starts with training our ears and hearts.
