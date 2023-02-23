After a 1-3 start in SEC play, its worst start since the 1986-87 season, Kentucky has now won 9 of its last 11 league games.
Once 1-7 vs. Quad 1 opponents, the Wildcats are now 5-7 in such matchups.
Perhaps the most important (and most sustainable) development for UK during this two week stretch has been the emergence of freshman forward Chris Livingston.
The reigning SEC Freshman of the Week, Livingston is not only averaging 11.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over his last three games, he’s come to the Cats’ rescue at pivotal moments of all three.
At Mississippi State, making 3 of 6 shots and all six of his free throws while adding three rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block. With Kentucky leading 66-64, Livingston rebounded an Antonio Reeves miss and was fouled with :07 seconds left, where he calmly knocked down both free throws to help keep the Bulldogs at bay.
In Kentucky’s win over No. 10 Tennessee at Rupp Arena Saturday, Livingston recorded his first career double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. After the Vols had scored the first seven points of the second half, Livingston stopped the bleeding with an offensive rebound and putback. He also added three, big defensive rebounds over the final four minutes to help preserve the UK lead.
Livingston was at it again at Florida Wednesday night, finishing with 10 points and a career-high 15 boards, the most by any Wildcat not named Oscar Tshiebwe since Isaiah Jackson in 2021.
“Chris Livingston was ridiculous today, but he’s been ridiculous for the last couple weeks,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “His stuff is that energy, the diving on the floor and going after offensive rebounds because he attempts stuff, and then rebounding defensively with two hands. He’s been a monster.”
He also made the play of the game. With Kentucky clinging to a 74-72 lead with 49 seconds to play, Livingston grabbed a Cason Wallace miss and stuck it back while being fouled as his old-fashioned 3-point play finally pushed the Gators to the mat for good.
Livingston pulled down 10 of his 15 rebounds in the second half and his four offensive rebounds helped the Wildcats create a 15-0 advantage in second chance points.
“It was a good gut-it-out win for us,” Calipari said. “Chris’s tip-in. Antonio’s two free throws. Jacob’s 3. Those are daggers, and we’re finally starting to throw some daggers at other teams who have thrown it at us all year.”
Many fans questioned Livingston’s mainstay in the starting lineup despite so-so results. No one is questioning it anymore. Livingston’s aggressiveness and physicality, whether its driving downhill to the basket or grabbing tough rebounds in traffic, makes this Kentucky team different.
“What I’m asking each guy (is) what does the team need you to do? I don’t care what you want to do. What does this team need you to do?” Calipari said. “And I’m going around the room. Some of them I had to help. But I went around the room and Chris knew exactly what this team needs him to do. And he said to a tee. And if you’re doing that you’re playing to your strengths.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.