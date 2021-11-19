After a couple of games that were known blowouts going in for the University of Kentucky, now it could get a challenge from Ohio on Friday night.
The No. 13 Wildcats are 2-1 and will tip off at 6 p.m. at Rupp Arena in Lexington.
“This is an NCAA Tournament team, terrific for us to play,” UK coach John Calipari said. “It’s what we need and we’re going to learn. These early games, that’s what you do. You need tune-up games. You need games where you can work through the kinks and you can still build confidence and you can have guys understand what they can and can’t do. But these are the games that you really, ‘All right, what have we learned? Where do we have to go?’ ”
Ohio likes to launch from the 3-point line and it could offer some challenges for UK’s defense that way.
“That’s how they get on runs, they’re scoring 80 a game,” Calipari said.
Kentucky has been scoring 83.7 points a game during this early stretch. Kentucky has also been shooting a strong 45.7% from 3-point range (23-of-51). Ohio has hit 36-of-94 from 3 for 38.3%.
A couple of the key components for UK’s success early in the season have been its pace, and its rebounding with Oscar Tshiebwe striving to notch 20 rebounds a game.
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound junior transfer has 56 rebounds through three games (18.7 rpg), the most ever by a player opening his UK career.
He has been slowly adding to his game, including introducing a mid-range jump shot that he made early in the 80-55 win over Mount Saint Mary’s on Tuesday. Tshiebwe is also averaging 18.3 points a game.
Also adding to his game is point guard Sahvir Wheeler, who seems to be finding the right speed at which to play so he’s not making needless turnovers while trying to push the tempo for the Wildcats.
“After the last game, he looks at me and he said, ‘I had one,’ ” Calipari said of Wheeler. “The game before, I said something about — he did something crazy — and he said, ‘Coach, I had no turnovers.’ I said, ‘Let me watch the tape. You had to have one.’
“He got sloppy the first game and I told him in no uncertain terms. I kept it real in front of the team. ‘You can’t do this. You can’t hurt your team this way.’ Most of it was over-dribbling or making the hardest play he could make. You’ve got too many good players on the court; can’t do it.”
Kellan Grady is another player who has been searching some for his offense. The graduate transfer guard hit for 19 points against Robert Morris, then had eight against Mount Saint Mary’s and only took five shots.
“They focused like he can’t be the guy,” Calipari said. “All right, so now he’s got to figure out other ways. Secondly, maybe I’ve got to do something to free him up to give him some space. Again, I’m not watching the stat sheet. I’m just watching my team.
“But the reality of it is he’s got to be one of those guys for us. And it’s not just shooting the ball. He’s a hell of a player. He can make basketball plays. He’ll find people, but he scores baskets. He scored 2,000 points in college in four years. Now he’s here.”
UK has been making some rotation adjustments while Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware are sitting with some injuries.
Daimion Collins is a 6-9 freshman can earn minutes in this situation but he has to produce, Calipari said.
“You got one rebound, one blocked shot. Come on. In 15 minutes,” Calipari said of Collins. “Now, if that’s the case, in 15, how much should he have played? Now, I know somebody may be sad. Sad that he said that. That’s the truth. That’s merit based. If you want to play more, force me to play you.”
