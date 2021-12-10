I think I am safe to say that the most popular sport for the average Kentuckian would be college basketball.
I realize we have fans of the National Football League but since we have no major professional sports teams, college basketball has always been at the forefront of the average Kentuckian.
As college basketball has started another season, however, one of the biggest issues being discussed is the fans not actually showing up to watch the games in person.
We have to be careful about attendance figures that are released. It is very common for attendance figures to show people who bought the tickets but never attend the games.
The real indication of a fan’s interest to me, however, is did they show up for the game?
I realize that covid is an issue for many people but from what we have seen in college football it appears there are plenty of fans willing to risk covid issues and go out to college sporting events.
The problem is that across the nation people are not showing up in pre-covid numbers like they did to watch college basketball in person.
The real issue is will they return once Conference games start? So what are the causes of the problems and what might be some solutions?
CUPCAKE GAMES
One of the biggest complaints that you hear about college basketball in November and December is what is referred to as a “cupcake game”. A cupcake game is really a “money game”.
Typically the home school, for example Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky, or Murray State, will pay an opponent to come in to play a non-Conference game.
The term cupcake comes from the fact that it is often an opponent that the home team anticipates beating.
It is not unusual for a major Division I program to pay $100,000 to one of these schools.
The benefit is that the home team gets a very good chance of a win and the losing team gets a very big paycheck for showing up for the beating.
As much as fans dislike attending these games, I don’t think they are going to stop any time soon as the home schools enjoy the wins and the visiting schools need money.
STARTING TIMES OF WEEKDAY GAMES
If you look at even the non-Conference schedule, there is often a major difference of a Saturday game versus a weeknight game.
At any school, be it Kentucky, Louisville, Western Kentucky or Murray, it is a lot easier for fans to get there on a Saturday as opposed to playing on a weeknight. On a weeknight you have to get to work the next morning and don’t want to be out that late and traveling.
The best example I saw of this issue this past week was a game not involving our local schools but involving Villanova playing at Syracuse. The tipoff time was at 9:30 pm at Syracuse on a weeknight in December.
With all due respect to the good folks at Syracuse, that is awful late to be out in the cold and getting out of the game about midnight on a weeknight.
The same principle applies true throughout Kentucky. I have done it in the past and have been to the University of Kentucky and gotten home about 2:30 AM and been to the University of Louisville and gotten home around midnight.
At the end of the day, the reason we have these late night tipoffs is not for the fans there in attendance in the seats but is done for television.
I do not anticipate the tipoff times to change any because the money is in television. It is a cold hard fact but television really pays the bills for college athletics. The fans who want to watch a game in person will just have to sacrifice to these late night tipoffs.
TELEVISION
The impact of television with college sports and particularly basketball is something that could be subject to a book and not just a few comments in a column. However, many of you out there reading this today are old enough to remember when you only saw local Universities on TV two or three times a year.
It was not uncommon that you listened to most of the basketball games on the radio.
Television has been great for college basketball and bringing in revenue. However, with large screen high definition TVs, it has also made it a lot easier, cheaper and more convenient to watch any game anywhere from the convenience of your couch and not have to get out and go to a University not in your home town. That part is not going to change even on good Conference games after Christmas.
COVID-19
Notwithstanding the big crowds you see at some venues, there are still a segment of society who are not attending games due to covid.
It is hard to quantify what percentage of the decline can be attributed to covid. It may be fear of covid or the fans may have gotten into the habit of not attending games due to covid and have simply not gotten back into the habit.
CONFERENCE GAMES
Once we get Christmas behind us the Conference schedules for everyone really kick into high gear and there is a great hope that attendance at these games will return.
From my experience, playing a Conference game on a Saturday will generally generate a good crowd. I have always said if you are a Kentucky fan, you like to play Tennessee on a Saturday. If you are a Louisville fan, you like to play Duke or North Carolina on Saturday.
Games against tougher opponents and rivals will generate good crowds but those weeknight games with late tipoffs will still create some issues for many fans.
At the end of the day, however, coaches want those early season games and television likes those weeknight games. They will continue with these games but look for the better crowds on the weekend games in Conference after Christmas.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
