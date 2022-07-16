OVL Standings
North
TEAM W-L
1. Henderson Flash 26-8
2. Dubois Bombers 20-16
3. Madisonville Miners 18-17
4. Muhlenberg Co. Stallions 16-19
5. Owensboro RiverDawgs 10-26
6. Louisville Jockeys 9-24
South
TEAM W-L
1. Full Count Rhythm 26-10
2. Franklin Duelers 19-15
3. Hoptown Hoppers 18-16
4. Fulton Railroaders 18-18
5. Paducah Chiefs 12-23
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.