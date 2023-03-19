GREENSBORO, N.C. - Kentucky’s 2022-23 season came to an end Sunday in Greensboro as sixth-seeded UK fell 75-69 to third-seeded Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament’s Round of 32.
“Tough way to end. We had some guys really fight like crazy and then had a couple of guys offensively not play their game the way they played all year, but that stuff happens in this tournament,” UK head coach John Calipari said postgame.
“These kids fought. They never stopped these two. Oscar [Tshiebwe] again did some special stuff.”
UK finishes the season 22-12 and having failed to reach the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year.
“I understand what this program is about. I think, again, that’s what makes it what it is, and that’s why I tell players, this isn’t for everybody because the expectations are so high,” Calipari said of another season ending earlier than expected. “The same with coaching. It’s not for everybody. This thing is there’s a high expectation level, and it is Kentucky. You put that on. The other team is going to play out of their minds, and they’re going to play like they have nothing to lose. That means you’ve got to play that way.
“I understand it, but my concern are these kids, and I tried to keep what you are saying off of them. Obviously, with a couple, maybe I didn’t do as good a job as I thought I did. I wanted them to just play, have fun, enjoy the experience. Make the plays you make, take what they give you.”
Kentucky was led in scoring by Oscar Tshiebwe, who scored 25 points. He was joined in double figures by Cason Wallace (21) and Chris Livingston (11).
Tshiebwe logged a double-double as he added 18 rebounds.
“Oscar was going to get his, but we had to control everybody else. Cason Wallace had an unbelievable game, did a great job,” Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang said postgame. “But we felt we did a good job on the three-point shooters, and I think that was the difference in the game.”
Jacob Toppin and Antonio Reeves were held to just a combined seven points. As a team, UK shot just 4-for-20 (20%) from three, with Reeves going 1-for-10.
“We only have five turnovers in the second half, and we lose? And we lose. So, again, when you look at that, you can’t — in these kind of games, you’ve got to make those shots,” Calipari said. “You’ve got to make baskets.”
“Some of them, when I was in the corner, felt good,” Reeves added postgame. “Just wasn’t going in. It wasn’t my night.
“It seemed like just coming off some of those ball screens, they (Kansas State’s defense) were coming up a little bit. I had to move the ball and see if some of my teammates were open, just ball movement. That’s what it was.”
Kansas State was led in scoring by Markquis Nowell with 27 points. He was joined in double figures by Keyontae Johnson (13), Nae’qwan Tomlin (12) and Desi Sills (12).
Nowell ran the point for all 40 minutes Sunday and added nine assists and three steals to his 27-point outing.
“I was just in attack mode the second half because I seen how they were playing me,” Nowell said postgame. “They were playing me for the pass because I dropped a lot of dimes in the first half. I tried to look for my own shot a little bit more and be more aggressive, and I wanted to go to New York.”
Kentucky jumped out to a 15-7 lead early as Wallace drained a deep three as the shot clock expired with 12:09 left in the half and then picked off a Tomlin pass and scored from close range while drawing a foul.
A 12-7 Kansas State run cut Kentucky’s lead to three entering the final media timeout of the first half and went on to take the lead into halftime as with a 26-25 lead; Calipari opted to play a lineup of Reeves, Livingston Adou Thiero, Lance Ware and Daimion Collins for the half’s final 55 seconds. That lineup would allow a Nowell layup and Tomlin dunk while turning the ball over on its lone offensive possession, giving K-State a 29-26 halftime lead.
There was also a chance for Calipari to put to call a timeout after Nowell’s layup with 44 seconds left to sub Tshiebwe back in, but he elected to play on, a decision he later admitted regretting.
“Yes, I did,” Calipari said when asked if he considered calling a timeout. “I should have and I told them at halftime I should have. But we came out the second half and got up, so it didn’t hurt us. But, yes, that — to get them back in. I didn’t want Oscar to get a second foul. That’s why I took him out. Then they were shooting. Yeah, I told them I should have called a timeout right then.
“They come down. We throw it away, and they make that shot. But, again, we got up. We had our chances.”
UK opened the second half on a 9-2 run behind five points from Wallace to regain the lead at 35-31 and force Kansas State to call timeout with 17:27 left to play.
Kentucky would briefly push its lead to eight, but K-State would respond with a 12-4 run of its own to tie the game at 43 entering the second media timeout of the half with 11:52 left to play and went onto go on a 4-0 run after the media timeout to take a 47-43 lead.
The back-and-forth battle saw Kentucky take a 60-59 lead into the game’s final media timeout after a Lance Ware dunk was answered by a deep Nowell three, making it a one point game with 3:20 to play.
With 2:21 to play, Kansas State took a 64-62 lead thanks to a three from Ismael Massoud and a Johnson three with 1:23 to play, pushing the lead to five.
Kentucky, meanwhile, went ice cold from the field in the game’s final three minutes as, after a Wallace close range back with 2:43 to go, UK did not score again until it was already down seven and there were just 26 seconds left on the clock.
“They hit big shots, and we didn’t,” Toppin said postgame. “That’s what cost us the game.”
Kansas State has now ended Kentucky’s season in two of UK’s last four NCAA Tournament appearances as K-State also beat Calipari’s Wildcats in the 2018 Sweet 16.
