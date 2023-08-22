Due to a lack of support from advertisers, we are unable to publish our Webster County Fall Sports Preview as a special section of the paper this year. We will do our best to honor our outstanding Trojan and Lady Trojans athletes by running those stories in the regular paper this week and next. Good luck this season!

Matt Hughes, Editor, The Journal-Enterprise

