Though he’d prefer No. 6 Kentucky to be at full health heading into Saturday’s game at No. 18 Arkansas, Kellan Grady is embracing his new role with the Wildcats.
For the last two games, the 6-foot-5 graduate guard has been creating more offense for UK in the absence of the Cats’ starting backcourt, Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington Jr. And for the past two games, Grady has delivered — helping UK capture a pair of come-from-behind victories against Alabama (90-81) and LSU (71-66).
Grady called it a change “out of necessity” but one he was willing to accept.
“I’m not sprinting to the corner and playing off those guys, I’m having to initiate a lot of the offense and getting the ball over halfcourt and letting us play from there,” Grady said in a Zoom meeting with media Friday. “... It’s definitely been different the last couple games, a bit of an adjustment, but someone had to step up.
“They left it to Davion (Mintz) and I, and thankfully, we’ve been able to come out on top the last two games.”
Grady scored 25 points and made 7-of-9 3-pointers against Alabama, followed by a 13-point outing against LSU. Though his role has expanded in the last two outings, he’s averaged 38.7 minutes over the Cats’ previous 10 games.
Meanwhile, Mintz, a 6-3 graduate guard, has also been forced into more action. He scored seven points against Alabama and 13 against LSU while playing 39 and 38 minutes, respectively.
“The last two games, we had to show some toughness and real resilience, especially coming from behind in both of those games and finding ways to score points and get in the lane,” Grady said. “Collectively, I think we’ve done a really good job of stepping up, so we’re excited to get our full unit together again.”
Even if Wheeler and Washington return for Saturday’s game, the Cats (23-5, 12-3 in SEC) expect a tough challenge.
“First of all, what I’ve seen, they will scramble up the game but they never really seem to be out of control,” UK coach John Calipari said of the Razorbacks. “They’re disciplined in what they do.
“There’s some organization to it, yet whether it’s offense or defense, they’ll scramble up the game a little bit. They play really hard. They don’t let go of the rope in any game that I’ve watched.”
Arkansas (22-6, 11-4) enters on a three-game winning streak, including a 58-48 win over No. 13 Tennessee on Feb. 19. The Razorbacks have won 12 of their last 13 games, highlighted by an 80-76 overtime victory against then-No. 1 Auburn on Feb. 8.
JD Notae, Arkansas’s 6-2 senior guard, ranks second in the SEC with 18.7 points per game, leading four Razorbacks in double figures. Their other top players include 6-6 graduate guard Stanley Umude (11.1 ppg), 6-10 sophomore forward Jaylin Williams (10.4 ppg, 9.6 rpg) and 6-6 senior guard Au’Diese Toney (10.3 ppg).
“They’re not going to beat themselves,” Calipari said. “You got to go in and you got to beat them, and it’s really hard to do.”
UK will counter with a group headlined by 6-9 junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe, who paces the Cats with 16.4 points per game and leads the nation in rebounding (15.3), offensive rebounds per game (5.3), offensive rebounding percentage (.201) and defensive rebounding percentage (.351). His 22 double-doubles rank second in the NCAA.
“He’s got a 7-foot-4 wingspan and he’s got a body that’s 255 pounds with 6% body fat — that’s what makes him different,” Calipari said of Tshiebwe. “He rebounds. For some reason, they find him. You know why? He attempts to rebound.
“If you attempt to rebound, if you attempt to avoid the lockout, you have a chance to rebound.”
Calipari’s biggest concern for Saturday, though, is keeping his guards fresh if there’s not much depth behind them.
“They can play the position,” he said of Grady and Mintz as point guards. “The issue becomes playing 40 minutes. Instead of strategic timeouts, I’m calling timeouts before a TV timeout to give them an extra break.
“I’ve tried to do some subbing, but you’re watching the games the same as I am. It doesn’t go well, so I have to keep them in.”
