The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested a Madisonville man Thursday on charges related to child sexual abuse material, according to a police news release.
Albert Zachary Altamirano, 21, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation initiated by Homeland Security Investigations. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect accessing illegal websites containing child sexual abuse material, the report said.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Madisonville. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to a HSIs forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Altamirano is currently charged with five counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor 1st offense (Class D felony) after a preview of his electronic devices yielded child sexual abuse material of infants and prepubescent children. Altamirano was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail.
The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than 26 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies. The mission of the ICAC Task Force, created by the United States Department of Justice and administrated by the Kentucky State Police, is to assist state and local law enforcement agencies in developing a response to cyber enticement and child sexual abuse material investigations.
