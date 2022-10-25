Tuesday Night in Nortonville the South Hopkins Wildcats hosted the Dawson Springs Panthers in Middle School Basketball action.
In the opener the South Hopkins 7th grade team beat the Panthers 40-12. And for the night cap South Hopkins 8th Grade team got the win with a huge second quarter run scoring 26 points the final score was South Hopkins 49 Dawson Springs 11. South Hopkins was led by Blaze Summers with 12 points and Dawson Springs was led by Preston Drennan with three points.
