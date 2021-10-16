Janet Audrey Thomas-Isabell, 69, of Madisonville, formerly of Earlington, entered into her eternal rest at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021 at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville.
Born Jan. 23, 1952 in Earlington, Janet was the first of four children of the late Hobert Thomas and Hiawatha Simms Thomas.
She was baptized at an early age at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Earlington. Janet attended J.W. Million and Earlington High Schools and worked at Madisonville Market Place in the Deli Department. She loved working crossword puzzles and watching old Western Movies.
Janet also was preceded in death by a daughter Sherry Isabell and a sister Frances Hill. She leaves behind to cherish her memories a son Benjamin (Michele) Isabell Jr. of Princeton, Indiana; a brother The Rev. Donald (Beverly) Thomas of Earlington; a sister Charmaine Brown of Madisonville; two grandchildren Ciera Isabell and Jordan Isabell both of Madisonville; three great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Earlington. The Rev. Donald Thomas will officiate. Elliott Mortuary in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences can be shared at www.elliottmor
