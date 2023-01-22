Davonyae Butcher and Drake Skeen had a huge day for the Storm on Saturday, posting 28 and 25 points each, combining to score 65% Hopkins County Central’s points in a 80-65 win over Whitesville Trinity.
Central came out on fire in the first quarter, racking up 20 points while holding the Raiders to only five. Butcher led the way for the Storm, sinking three from outside on his way to scoring 11 in the first eight minutes.
Trinity managed to find their offense in the second quarter, just in time for Skeen to get hot. The junior lit up Raiders with 11 points of his own to lead the Storm to a 40-21 lead at the half.
Butcher took over in the third quarter nailing 11 of Centrals 18 points in the period to give the Storm a comfortable 25 point lead as they headed into the fourth quarter up 58-33.
The Raiders offense once again caught fire in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Storm 32-22, but it wasn’t enough and Central went on to claim the 80-65 win.
Centrals spent most of the third quarter on the charity stripe, knocking down 13 of 17. Skeen was 8 for 9 in the final eight minutes, while Trevor Weldon went 4 of six.
Davonyae Butcher led the Storm with 28 points, nailing seven three point baskets. Drake Skeen finished with 25, and went 11 of 14 from the charity stripe. He also sank four from three point land. Trevaghn Jones had 11, Trevor Weldon had 10, Namari Hall had four, and Kain Craig finished with two points in the game.
