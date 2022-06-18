Calendar
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
TODAY
Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
June 19
Miners @ Full County Rhythm — 7 p.m.
June 21
Miners vs Full County Rhythm — 6:30 p.m.
June 22
Miners vs Paducah Chiefs — 6:30 p.m.
June 23
Miners @ Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
June 24
Miners vs. Owensboro RiverDawgs — 6:30 p.m.
June 25
Miners vs. Dubois County Bombers — 6:30 p.m.
June 26
Miners @ Muhlenberg County Stallions — 7 p.m.
June 28
Miners @ Hoptown Hoppers — 6:30 p.m.
June 29
Miners @ Fulton Railroaders — 7 p.m.
July 1
Miners vs Louisville Jockeys — 6:30 p.m.
