After an extended break due to the Dec. 10 tornado, the Lady Maroons returned to action over the weekend at the Traditional Bank Holiday Classic held at Lexington Catholic, an annual tournament that features some of the best basketball teams in the state.
Madisonville opened up against Randall K. Cooper High School (Cooper) on Saturday. The Lady Jaguars jumped out to an early lead against the Lady Maroons, ending the first quarter on top 23-9.
In the second period, Madisonville battled back, outscoring Cooper 8-6 to take a slight bite out of their lead to head to the locker room with a 29-17 deficit.
In the second half, the reigning 33rd District Champs would hit cruise, outpacing the Lady Maroons 13-10 in the third and 14-4 in the fourth to score a 56-31 win in the opening round of the tournament.
Emilee Hallum was the only member of the Madisonville squad to break into double digits on the night, leading her team in scoring with 11. Camryn LaGrange posted seven points, while Amari Lovan and Destiny Whitsell each put up five. Riley Sword scored three points.
On Sunday Madisonville-North would flip the script by claiming a 76-59 win over the Scott County Lady Cardinals. It was only the second meeting between the two schools, with the Lady Maroons claiming a 77-74 overtime win back in Dec. 2008.
Madisonville took the lead early in the contest, outscoring Scott County 20-11 in the first period. But hte Lady Cardinals battle back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Maroons 20-9 to head to halftime with a 31-29 lead.
In the third quarter, senior Camryn LaGrange posted 10 points to lead the Lady Maroons in a 25-7 run to retake the lead 54-38 by the end of the period.
In the final period the Lady Maroons would outpace the Lady Cardinals 22-21 to claim 76-59 victory.
LaGrange was named player of the game with a 26 point effort. Sword and Hallum each scored 12 in the game. Destiny Whitsell recorded eight, Kailey Barber posted seven, Bryanne Johnson and Amari Lovan each posted four and Kaytee Parish scored three.
On Monday, the Lady Maroons faced-off against the Lady Pioneers of Simon Kenton High School. Madisonville pulled off a narrow 55-50 win.
Madisonville took advantage of a 15-4 opening quarter to get take claim victory on the day. It was the only quarter in the game in which the Lady Maroons outscored the Lady Pioneers, but it was enough of a deficit that Madisonville held on the claim the win.
Simon Kenton would outscore Madisonville 16-13 in the second quarter, tie them at 12 in the third and then lead 18-15 again in the final quarter.
LaGrange once again led Madisonville with 15, followed by Hallum and Whitsell who also cracked double digits with 13 each. Lovan scored eight,while Sword record four and Barber had two.
The Lady Maroons are scheduled to play at Lexington Catholic again later today.
