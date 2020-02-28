A $200 million solar energy utility project is coming to Caldwell County with a targeted opening date sometime in 2023.
Geronimo Energy, a solar energy company based in Minneapolis, would set up the project in western Caldwell County near Fredonia. Magistrate Jeff Boone made the announcement Tuesday at the Caldwell Fiscal Court meeting.
“Geronimo is developing a solar portfolio throughout the state of Kentucky and has identified Caldwell County as an ideal location to invest in the local community by adding up to 250 megawatts of new, clean solar generation,” said Lindsay T. Smith, the director of marketing and communications for Geronimo Energy.
“Geronimo will obtain the necessary permits to build the project as dictated by the project’s jurisdiction. We will also work with the grid operator to obtain an agreement to connect the projects to the electrical grid. The current plan is to achieve commercial operation in 2023.”
Boone said he and Caldwell Property Valuation Administrator Ronald Wood met with Geronimo Energy representatives Monday to discuss the project.
“There are probably six or eight landowners who are going to be involved with leasing about 1,000 acres to them,” he told the court. “(There is a) $200 million investment on (Geronimo’s) behalf.
“It looks like they’ve got everything in motion, got their leases pretty well signed and looking at starting this fall with the infrastructure.”
Smith said that Geronimo is currently in discussion with potential counterparties. Typical partners include utilities, electric cooperatives, public power entities and corporations to purchase the power generated from the facility.
Boone said the $200 million investment would have “a significant impact” on Caldwell County in terms of tax revenue for the county.
“Probably more so than Bremner was when they came to town,” he said of the baked goods company that opened in Princeton in March 1993. Bremner was sold in 2015 and the facility was bought by TreeHouse Foods in 2016.
Boone said that Geronimo would sell the electricity it generated to the national grid.
“You’ve got two lines that run through here,” he said. “One of them already has a substation in here that they could route into, but there would have to be another substation built.”
Boone also said he asked questions about the environmental impact on the county.
“I spent three hours investigating every aspect of (Geronimo) I could,” he told the court. “There was really no negative environmental impact that I could find anywhere.”
Wood said that Geronimo had sought maps from the county since last summer.
Boone said Geronimo would contract with people to maintain the project grounds and may employ “a handful of people,” but not many local people.
“They’re pretty well self-contained,” he said. “There’s no moving parts. These solar panels will pivot, and there will be some maintenance on those, but not much.”
Smith said that Geronimo Energy is a farmer-friendly and community driven company that develops projects for corporations and utilities that seek to repower America’s grid by bolstering local economies and reinvesting in a sustainable future.
“When siting solar energy projects, Geronimo seeks areas with high solar resource, flat contiguous land, access to nearby electrical infrastructure, a market for power purchasing and a receptive landowner and community group,” she said. “The Caldwell County project sites met these criteria.
“We are excited to be working with the community to bring these projects and their associated broad community benefits to fruition. These projects are anticipated to positively impact both the environment and the local economy by producing new tax revenue, creating jobs and offsetting carbon dioxide emissions.”
Smith added that once the utility-scale solar projects are operational, the company will contribute to an education fund for the school districts connected to the project footprint.
“It’s paid out at a rate of $200 per installed megawatt per year for 20 years,” she said. “So as an example, a 100-megawatt project would receive $20,000 per year, or $400,000 over 20 years for their schools. This is above and beyond all tax revenue paid by the project, is a charitable donation to the schools and is part of our community-driven value system.”
Geronimo plans to host a public meeting in Princeton in the near future. A date and location for the meeting has not yet been set.
