Tomorrow is a holiday of sorts for the town of Dawson Springs: the 74th Annual Dawson Springs BBQ.
Always held on the fourth Friday in July, the BBQ is “a tradition to be proud of because it is all due to our volunteers,” said chairperson Kathy Nichols.
The Dawson Springs Community Center located at 108 West Keigan St. is the sole benefactor of these volunteer efforts. “The BBQ pays the insurance, keeps the lights on, water running, makes repairs to the building — it’s the community center’s source of income aside from rental fees,” Nichols said. “Because of the tornado and FEMA’s residence in the building, we went months basically without being able to rent it out and bring in any rental fees.”
As part of the BBQ experience, Dawsonians enjoy lunch and a street fair. “It sounds like we make a lot of money, but it also costs a lot of money to put it on,” she said. “The food, the ingredients, the sauce — none of that is cheap.”
“We clear just enough to keep the building going,” Nichols reiterated. “The community center isn’t getting rich by any stretch of the imagination.”
Navigating the COVID-19 pandemic provided many hurdles for the community center’s Board of Directors in 2020 and 2021, but overcoming the obstacles presented by December’s EF-4 tornado has been the BBQ’s greatest opponent to date. “We thought COVID was a challenge, but the tornado has been even more so because it tore up the pits, and so many people are displaced,” explained Nichols.
Lunch begins at 11 a.m. at the community center with the BBQ being sold at that location until the street fair starts at 6 p.m. Pricing for the BBQ is $11 per pound, $10 for a plate lunch, $5 a sandwich, bottles of the special recipe BBQ sauce is $3 for a half-pint or $6 a pint, and drinks and chips are $1 each. BBQ nachos will make a second appearance on the menu this year and are $8 an order.
“We will also continue the drive-thru system that was such a hit the past two years,” she said. “You can order BBQ by the pound, plate, or sandwich, buy bottles of sauce, get your t-shirt, and purchase raffle tickets without leaving your vehicle.”
The local Food Giant store located on Arcadia Ave. will also have meat and sauce for sale around 11 a.m.
The meat doesn’t just appear at the community center and Food Giant ready for purchase at lunchtime--there is a time-honored process, and it’s all thanks to the volunteer efforts of many.
“The Knights of Columbus are graciously cooking the meat again,” Nichols said. 3600 lbs. of Boston butts will hit the pits at the municipal park early on Thursday morning.
After the Knights of Columbus remove the meat from the pits before sunrise tomorrow morning, a host of volunteers will shred the meat from 6 a.m. until lunch. “We need volunteers to help shred meat at the community center anytime between 5:30 and 11 a.m.,” Nichols said. “Even if you can only stay for an hour, your help is needed.”
If you haven’t volunteered in that capacity before, there will be several experienced Dawsonians to help “show you the ropes,” according to the BBQ committee.
Jennifer Hall, one of the community center’s board members, is a familiar face volunteers will see at the community center tomorrow morning. “Meat must be shredded, sauced, and packaged before lunch sales can begin at 11,” said Hall. “We provide the gloves and the aprons, but we need all the helping hands we can get to make sure all the meat is shredded by lunchtime.”
Hall supervises the annual BBQ t-shirt sales. “Shirt sales will begin at 11 at the community center,” she said. “Adult sizes are $15 and limited youth sizes are $10, with shirt profits going to the Dawson Springs Independent Schools Family Resource Youth Services Center (FRYSC).”
The special-recipe sauce was made by a group of volunteers in June and then bottled earlier this month. “We bottled approximately 55 gallons of sauce,” said Lindsey Morgan, who also serves on the community center’s Board of Directors.
The street fair will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. downtown in the square along Railroad Avenue. The street fair features over 46 games and vendors and inflatables for younger attendees.
Those attending the street fair, which in modern tradition has become the peak time for fellowship, are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Children can enjoy jumping on the inflatables at a cost of $5 for an armband pass.
Each year, the raffle conducted by the Dawson Springs Rotary Club has the potential to bring in the most money to keep the community center afloat. This year is no exception, with the Rotarians boasting pages of prizes donated by local businesses. The Plastic Surgery Center/Dr. Garth Smith is sponsoring the raffle’s grand prize of $500 cash. Each raffle ticket is $1 and can be purchased at the community center during lunch or during the street fair. The drawing will begin at 8:30 p.m. and will be streamed live on the Dawson Springs Area Chamber & Main Street Program’s Facebook page. You do not have to be present to win the grand prize.
“Every dime goes to the community center,” said Nichols. “Buy the meat--this is a heritage we’re doing for our kids--and tradition is a good thing.”
Among the booths at the street fair will be Homemade Ice Cream Treats sponsored by Beshear Funeral Home and Veronica the Light of Dawson sponsored by friends of DAPS, or Dawson Area Personal Services.
Beshear Funeral Home will be selling chocolate, strawberry, hot fudge, caramel, and pineapple sundaes (two dips are $5 while three dips are $6); hot fudge brownie, Oreo, Reese’s Cup, or M&M delights with whipped cream and a cherry on top for $6-$7 each; vanilla, chocolate, praline & cream, strawberry, peach, and butter pecan ice cream in a waffle cone or cup for $3-$5; and banana splits for $6-$8 depending on size. “All proceeds go to the Dawson Springs Community Center and The Darby House,” said Jenny Sewell, owner and president of Beshear Funeral Home. All of the treats are homemade complete with gourmet toppings (if applicable) and are recipes of Sewell’s, her older son Gavin, and her mother, the late Virginia Beshear.
You may have noticed Veronica the Lamp making an appearance at the square on Fridays during weekly Farmer’s Markets this season. She will also have her own booth at the BBQ where patrons can take selfies with the lamp. “The benefactor of the photo booth is DAPS, which is our community’s food bank,” Donnie Dunbar, on behalf of Veronica, explained. The Dunbars are currently hosting Veronica at their home, but anticipate a raffle for her new home, also to benefit DAPS, in the near future. You can keep up with Veronica’s appearances and raffle on her Facebook page.
Other events held over the course of BBQ weekend which also raise funds for the community center are:
• the Dawson Springs BBQ 5K Run/Walk on Saturday morning. The race will start at 7:30 a.m. at the Dawson Springs Community Center. On-site registration begins at 6:45 a.m. Registration is $25 and includes “the best 5K shirt in West Kentucky,” according to Donnie Dunbar, organizer of the 5K. Those registering the day of the race will receive their shirt at a later date. The 5K is a “chance to run through parts of Dawson Springs that was affected by the storms on Dec. 10, 2021--it will be a different look and feel this year,” Dunbar said. The top male and female competitors to cross the finish line will receive medals, as well as the top three participants to finish in nine age divisions.
• the Dawson Springs BBQ Golf Tournament on Saturday, beginning at 8 a.m., at the course located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “It’s a four-man golf tournament and we have 20 teams competing this year,” said Darla Adams, a member of the community center’s Board of Directors. “We will have two team challenges this year, and will also pay out $25 to the winners of the longest drive, longest putt, and closest to pin,” Adams said. A cash prize of $400 will be awarded to the first place team of the tournament. Entrants are also eligible to win an assortment of door prizes.
• the BBQ Festival Car show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. downtown on the square. David Thorp, organizer of the monthly installments of Dawson Springs Cars & Coffee, and his team of volunteers will be hosting the car show again this year, which features vendors and BBQ sandwiches. The People’s Choice and Mayor’s Choice of vehicles will be awarded. “All proceeds from BBQ sales goes to the Dawson Springs Community Center,” said Thorp. “Let’s give them a great show.”
