Hopkins Count Central recently hosted the Hopkins Central Tri-Meet, which gave the Storm a chance to face-off against the Maroons in track and field competition.

Results

Varsity Boys 100m Dash

1. Brayden Smith — North

2. Will Horne — Central

3. Christian Hughes — North

4. Trevin Smith — North

Varsity Girls 100m Dash

1. Priya Holmes — Central

2. Myla Hughes — North

3. Nyssa Poustka — North

4. Shacarri Norman — North

Varsity Girls 100m Hurdles

1. Leila Baker — North

2. Maria Diaz — North

Varsity Boys Discus Throw

1. Garrett Poole — North

2. Kaden Groves — Central

3. Konner Harrison — Central

4. Skylar Minton — North

Varsity Girls Discus Throw

1. Leighjay Barnes — Central

2. Lillie Whitaker-Greer — Central

3. Myla Hughes — North

4. Azrielle Tandy — North

Varsity Boys 110m Hurdles

1. Quintin Rodgers — North

2. Mason McConnell — Central

3. Trashaun Smith — North

4. Isaac Massamore — North

Varsity Boys 800m Run

1. Maddox Knight — North

2. Deagan Harper — Central

3. Lucas Offutt — North

4. Broderick Duncan — North

Varsity Girls 800m Run

1. Joy Alexander — North

2. Laci Ray — North

3. Shelci Caballero-Hern — Central

4. Siena Welch — Central

Varsity Boys Shot Put

1. Kaden Groves — Central

2. Garrett Poole — North

3. Konner Harrison — Central

4. James Posey — Central

Varsity Girls Shot Put

1. Leighjaye Barnes — Central

2. Myla Hughes — North

3. Lillie Whitaker-Greer — Central

4. Azrielle Tandy — North

Varsity Boys 1600m Run

1. Drew Burden — North

2. Maddox Knight — North

3. Lucas Offutt — North

4. Broderick Duncan — North

Varsity Girls 1600m Run

1. Joy Alexander — North

2. Laci Ray — North

3. Siena Welch — Central

4. Emily Strahl — North

Varsity Boys 400m Dash

1. Deagan Harper — Central

2. Christian Hughes — North

3. Hunter Lloyd — Central

4. Ashtin Vessey — North

Varsity Girls 400m Dash

1. Caameran McGuire — Central

Varsity Boys 200m Dash

1. Trevin Smith — North

2. Quintin Rodgers — North

3. Desmone Ardizonne — North

4. Karon Hopson — Central

Varsity Girls 200m Dash

1. Priya Holmes — Central

2. Shelci Caballero-Hern — Central

3. Madisyn Johnson — North

4. Maria Diaz — North

Varsity Boys Long Jump

1. Reese Belt — Central

2. Desmone Ardizonne — North

3. Isaac Massamore — North

4. Mason McConnell — Central

Varsity Girls Long Jump

1. Madisyn Johnson — North

2. Azrielle Tandy — North

3. Shacarri Norman — North

(0) entries

