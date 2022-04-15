Hopkins Count Central recently hosted the Hopkins Central Tri-Meet, which gave the Storm a chance to face-off against the Maroons in track and field competition.
Results
Varsity Boys 100m Dash
1. Brayden Smith — North
2. Will Horne — Central
3. Christian Hughes — North
4. Trevin Smith — North
Varsity Girls 100m Dash
1. Priya Holmes — Central
2. Myla Hughes — North
3. Nyssa Poustka — North
4. Shacarri Norman — North
Varsity Girls 100m Hurdles
1. Leila Baker — North
2. Maria Diaz — North
Varsity Boys Discus Throw
1. Garrett Poole — North
2. Kaden Groves — Central
3. Konner Harrison — Central
4. Skylar Minton — North
Varsity Girls Discus Throw
1. Leighjay Barnes — Central
2. Lillie Whitaker-Greer — Central
3. Myla Hughes — North
4. Azrielle Tandy — North
Varsity Boys 110m Hurdles
1. Quintin Rodgers — North
2. Mason McConnell — Central
3. Trashaun Smith — North
4. Isaac Massamore — North
Varsity Boys 800m Run
1. Maddox Knight — North
2. Deagan Harper — Central
3. Lucas Offutt — North
4. Broderick Duncan — North
Varsity Girls 800m Run
1. Joy Alexander — North
2. Laci Ray — North
3. Shelci Caballero-Hern — Central
4. Siena Welch — Central
Varsity Boys Shot Put
1. Kaden Groves — Central
2. Garrett Poole — North
3. Konner Harrison — Central
4. James Posey — Central
Varsity Girls Shot Put
1. Leighjaye Barnes — Central
2. Myla Hughes — North
3. Lillie Whitaker-Greer — Central
4. Azrielle Tandy — North
Varsity Boys 1600m Run
1. Drew Burden — North
2. Maddox Knight — North
3. Lucas Offutt — North
4. Broderick Duncan — North
Varsity Girls 1600m Run
1. Joy Alexander — North
2. Laci Ray — North
3. Siena Welch — Central
4. Emily Strahl — North
Varsity Boys 400m Dash
1. Deagan Harper — Central
2. Christian Hughes — North
3. Hunter Lloyd — Central
4. Ashtin Vessey — North
Varsity Girls 400m Dash
1. Caameran McGuire — Central
Varsity Boys 200m Dash
1. Trevin Smith — North
2. Quintin Rodgers — North
3. Desmone Ardizonne — North
4. Karon Hopson — Central
Varsity Girls 200m Dash
1. Priya Holmes — Central
2. Shelci Caballero-Hern — Central
3. Madisyn Johnson — North
4. Maria Diaz — North
Varsity Boys Long Jump
1. Reese Belt — Central
2. Desmone Ardizonne — North
3. Isaac Massamore — North
4. Mason McConnell — Central
Varsity Girls Long Jump
1. Madisyn Johnson — North
2. Azrielle Tandy — North
3. Shacarri Norman — North
