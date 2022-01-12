Dawson Springs hopes of reaching the All “A” Classic were dashed on Tuesday night when they traveled to Hopkinsville to face University Heights.
UHA got up in this one early and never looked back as the Blazers outscored the Panthers 27-6 in eight minutes of play in Blazer Gym.
A 15-9 second period in favor of UHA allowed it to take a 42-15 lead going into the locker room.
The Blazers continued the dominance in the second half, continuing to outscore the Panthers in the second half 28-21, walking to the win and advancing to the semis where Caldwell County awaits for a rematch from the season opener.
A day earlier, on Monday the Panthers hosted Caldwell County. The 9-3 Panthers, who currently sit atop the Region 2 standings, came to town off a big win over Marshall County in the Western Kentucky Showcase over the weekend.
Caldwell handed Dawson Springs a 81-51 loss on their home turf.
Dilyn Skinner and Rex Blue showed up big for the Panthers, posting 21 and 17 points respectively. Rett Nieters, who was on the state’s top 50 rebounding leaders list earlier this season pulled down six boards, while Blue had five.
The Panthers will return to action tomorrow when they host Webster County at 7 p.m.
Although the Lady Panthers were eliminated from the All “A” Classic by Caldwell County in a 64-34 loss on Monday, they turned things around on Tuesday in their own trip to Hopkinsville, grabbing a 46-32 victory over the Lady Blazers of UHA. No stats from that game had been reported as of press time.
Dawson Springs’ girls will be back in action tonight as they host Hopkinsville at 6 p.m.
