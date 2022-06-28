NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Michael “Mike” Edward Vaughn, 77, passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee.
Mike was born July 5, 1944, to the late Harold Scott Vaughn and Geneva Choate Vaughn in Ottumwa, Iowa. Kentucky was his home until he moved to Tennessee eleven years ago.
Michael earned a bachelor of science in forestry degree from the University of Florida after attending the University of Kentucky for two years. He retired in 2004 from the U.S. Department of the Interior in the office of Surface Mining as an Area Office manager, based in Madisonville.
In addition to his parents, Michael is preceded in death by his brother, Steve.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Sue Vaughn; his children, Matt (Laura) Vaughn, Chris (Tammy) Vaughn, Erin Vaughn, and Josh (Lindsey) Vaughn; sister, Bettie (Moshe) King; niece, Shana (Kevin) Lacey; grandchildren, Stevie Vaughn, Andy Vaughn, Sasha Vaughn, Lilly Vaughn, and Olly Vaughn; and many extended grandchildren, Shannon Hankins and Kevin Dzikowski and their spouses and children; and several nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service was held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Columbia, 2790 Pulaski Highway. Michael will be laid to rest at Reevesville Cemetery in Illinois. The visitation was held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the church.
To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Samaritan’s Purse in honor Of Mike.
The care of Michael and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, Tennessee.
