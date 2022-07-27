Tuesday afternoon the Lady Maroons Golf Team finished in Third Place in the Lady Marshals Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club.
Karra Tucker finished in third over all with a score of 73, followed by Lady Maroon Sydney Browning who finished fourth in the tournament with a 75.
Browning also made her second career hole-in-one on hole 15.
