The Maroons dropped their third game in-a-row on Friday when they headed to University Heights and walked away with a 62-41 loss, dropping their overall record to 14-7. It was Madisonville’s first loss to the Blazers falling 63-61 in the 2021 2nd Region Championship game.
In the opening period, Madisonville and UHA played to a 9-9 tie, but in the second box the Maroons opened it up, outpacing the Blazers 18-11 to take a 27-20 lead into the locker room.
UHA flipped the script in the third period, scoring 24 points on offense while holding Madisonville to just eight points to take a 44-35 lead headed to the final quarter.
Things continued to go south for the Maroons in the fourth. UHA capitalize, outscoring the Maroons 18-6 to hand Madisonville a 62-41 loss.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 20 points, going nine of ten from the stripe. Destin Cheirs had seven, and pulled down 10 rebounds. Lemontae Ratcliff, Tre Carney, and Brayden Butler all finished with three points, DeAaron Watkins, and Lajuan McAdoo both had two, and Danye Frazier finished with one point in the game.
On Saturday the Maroons headed to John Hardin High School for the Nathan McCurry Classic, where they met LaRue County. Madisonville once again found themselves in the losing column after the Hawks handed them their third lose in a row at 82-69.
The Hawks to the lead early, playing to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter, but Madisonville battled back in the second, outpacing LaRue 29-21 to take a 40-39 lead into the break. Brayden Butler leading the way for Madisonville in the first half with 12 points with Marcus Eaves right behind him with 11.
Coming back from the locker room Madisonville once again found themselves in a dog fight with the Hawks. LaRue County put up 17 in the third period against 13 from the Maroons to head into the final quarter with a three point lead at 56-53.
The Hawks’ dominance continued in the fourth quarter and they handed the Maroons their third lose in a row at82-69.
Marcus Eaves led the Maroons with 25 points, hitting 15 of 18 from the charity stripe and grabbing 10 rebounds. Brayden Butler had 14, DeAaron Watkins finished with eight, and grabbing six rebounds, Javion Martin had five, Quintin Rodgers, Aaron Richardson and Destin Cheirs all finished with four each, Lajuan McAdoo had three, and Kanye Frazier had two points in the game. With the lose the Maroons drop to 14-7 on the season and 8-3 in the region.
Madisonville will host Owensboro (11-6) tonight for Senior night with game time set at 7:30.
