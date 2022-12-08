KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tyreke Key scored 10 of the first 12 points of the second half and finished with 17, and No. 7 Tennessee overcame a sluggish first half and beat Eastern Kentucky 84-49. The Volunteers (8-1) struggled in the first half but still built an 11-point lead over Eastern Kentucky (4-5) on the way to their seventh straight victory. Key led Tennessee in scoring before leaving with a right knee injury with 6:15 left in the game. Julian Phillips had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Zakai Zeigler and Uros Plavsic added 13 points apiece. Olivier Nkamhoua scored 10. Leland Walker led the poor-shooting Colonels (22%) with 13 points.
LEXINGTON — Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has announced on social media he will declare for the NFL draft and skip the Wildcats’ upcoming Music City Bowl against Iowa. Levis is projected as a first-round selection next spring. The senior completed 65% of his passes for 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns with 10 interceptions in 11 games this season. He led the Wildcats to 17 wins over two seasons. He thanked Wildcat coaches, teammates and fans in his Twitter post and expressed gratitude for helping him find confidence, success and lasting friendships at Kentucky.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tyrin Lawrence’s two free throws with 1.1 seconds left gave Vanderbilt a 75-74 win over Pittsburgh. Pitt had taken the lead after Nelly Cummings capped an 8-0 run with a midrange jumper with 14.3 seconds remaining. Lawrence was fouled and hit his free throws before Liam Robbins blocked Jamarius Burton’s 3-point try on the other end. Robbins and Myles Stute scored 14 points each and Jordan Wright added 12 with six assists for the Commodores. Greg Elliott tied a career high with six 3-pointers in scoring 20 points to lead the Panthers, who were denied a sixth straight win.
UNDATED — A study has found that the racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again. The gap is now the smallest in its history. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at Central Florida says the overall Graduation Success Rate for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. Improvements for Black football players slightly outpaced those of white players. Institute director Richard Lapchick says the shrinking gap is positive news, but more must be done.
UNDATED — Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is the Southeastern Conference offensive player of the year and Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was named the top defensive player for the second straight year. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel was picked as coach of the year by The Associated Press after keeping his team in playoff contention for much of the season. Mississippi freshman running back Quinshon Judkins was named newcomer of the year. The voting was conducted among a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.