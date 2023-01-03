LEXINGTON — Kentucky entered Saturday’s rivalry game against Louisville in desperate need of something to feel good about heading into the new year.
The Wildcats, sitting at 8-4 and fresh off a beat down at Missouri in its Southeastern Conference opener on Wednesday, found the perfect elixir in an 86-63 rout of rival Louisville.
“My job is to teach them how to win basketball games. I have not done a good job of that to this point, obviously,” coach John Calipari said. “I respect these kids, playing here, it’s really hard. Really rewarding, but it’s hard. I said, there’s a tax you pay to play here and coach here. There’s a tax. You’ve got to be thick skinned and tough.
“But this is a good group,” he said. “I can’t imagine our fans aren’t jacked that this is our team. They want to win every game. So do I. I want to win more than the fans want to win. But let’s get it right. Let’s go forward. Let’s see what we are. Let’s see with playing the way we’re playing now where we take things.”
Jacob Toppin, who had been struggling mightily of late, led the victory with a season-best 24 points. In four previous games, he had scored just 13 total points while missing 15 of 20 shots and losing his starting job along the way. On Saturday, Toppin made 10-of-15 shots.
“Jacob Toppin is a good player,” said Louisville coach Kenny Payne, a former Kentucky assistant coach. “He is a high-level player and he is capable of dominating a game. We knew that he had struggled a bit coming into this game, but it’s a rivalry game so you know what’s going to happen. He’s going to play his best against us and we have to match that.
“He is an elite athlete with the way he moves,” Payne said. “He’s quick, he can handle the ball well enough to get to spots the floor, he can shoot decent enough, he is relentless and on top of his stuff, and he can get offensive rebounds.”
Oscar Tshiebwe added a double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds.
“He is, without a doubt, the most physical player in college basketball,” Payne said. “He is, without a doubt, the best rebounder in college basketball. He is, without a doubt, one of those kids who can impose his will on a basketball game. Against a kid like that — a player like that — you’ve better be ready for a war.”
Freshman Cason Wallace had 17 points on 6-of-8 shooting. As a team, Kentucky shot 60% while dominating Louisville 33-20 in rebounding and 18-5 in assists.
Louisville, which fell to 2-12, was led by El Ellis with 23 points. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield scored 10.
Kentucky raced out to a 21-6 lead with Toppin scoring nine of those points. The lead stood at 45-30 at halftime.
Louisville, however, did manage a 7-0 run to start the second half that cut the deficit to just eight points. Kentucky, however, countered by outscoring RofL 41-26 the rest of the way.
“I was happy Louisville came out at half and came out swinging a little bit,” Calipari said. “Because I’ve got to know, like, you guys cave in, are you fragile? Every team we’re playing from here on in is going to be hard. So it may be a closer game. So what? They make a run, we make a run. We’ve just got to play.”
Kentucky will play Alabama on the road on Saturday.
