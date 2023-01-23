A two vehicle crash on U.S. 41A near GE Monday morning sent one passenger to the hospital with injuries.
According to a release from the Madisonville Police Department, J.W. Cotton, 50 of Earlington, was traveling northbound on U.S. 41A/Nebo Road at approximately 10 a.m. when he met a vehicle driven by Robert Duncan, 63 of Madisonville.
As the vehicles passed, police say that Cotton drifted into the other lane, striking the second vehicle. A passenger in Duncan’s vehicle was transported to the hospital for injuries.
MPD was assisted on the scene by Madisonville Fire Department, Manitou Volunteer Fire Department and Medical Center Ambulance Service.
