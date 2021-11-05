Joint Cheer Practice 11.04.2021.jpg

The cheer teams from Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins high schools held a joint practice Thursday night in preparation for KHSAA Regionals. The competition will be held Saturday at Bowling Green High School. MNHHS will compete in the All-Girls Small division and HCCHS in the Game Day division.

 Photo submitted

