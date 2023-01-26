Trigg County Fiscal Court has unanimously approved an ordinance that will allow the Pennyrile Area Development District in Hopkinsville to make improvements to its facility.
The court approved the measure, which provides bonding capacity for the development district, on first reading during its Jan. 17 meeting at the Trigg County Courthouse.
A second reading will take place at the court’s Feb. 6 meeting.
Magistrate Mike Wright made the motion to approve the ordinance, explaining that the fiscal court is simply helping the district borrow money for its project; approving the ordinance won’t cost the fiscal court anything, he observed.
“The PADD office has done many good things for us (with) grants and programs, and it’s nice to be able to help them and it not really cost us anything,” Wright told the court last week.
Magistrate Alana Dunn said she also thought it was important to note it doesn’t put the court’s bonding capacity in a bind.
The fiscal court’s bonding capacity is about $24 million, according to Trigg County Judge-Executive Stan Humphries.
PADD Executive Director Jason Vincent spoke to the court last week about his organization’s need, noting that the development district doesn’t have taxing authority or bonding capacity and can’t access loan and bond funds from the Kentucky Association of Counties without a sponsor.
He said Trigg County sponsored the district five years ago when the development district refinanced its loan for an expansion of the Hopkinsville facility’s board room.
Additionally, the Christian County Fiscal Court sponsored the district when the PADD facility was built and later when the development district originally expanded its board room.
Vincent noted that the current ordinance allows the court to serve as a sponsor for the district and removes the financial liability from the fiscal court to the development district.
He added the district was given a clean audit recently.
“(The state auditor) noted that the Pennyrile Area Development District was in very strong financial position so hopefully that makes you all feel even more comfortable about doing this,” the PADD director noted of his agency.
The director explained that the PADD building had water intrusion issues last spring that created a need for the improvements and has plumbing issues with the bathroom.
He noted that the district could get a loan through its bank in Hopkinsville, but Vincent said the interest rate environment is much better with KACo than it is in the commercial market.
“Our board has been reviewing the information, and they feel like the best way to go is with KACo,” he said.
“We’re always looking to make sure that our operations operate as efficiently as we can,” Vincent continued. “We see that the lower interest rate with KACo is the best option.”
The project is expected to cost $200,000 and will include replacing carpet and painting, in addition to the bathroom remodel.
