The Hopkins Central High School Hall of Fame will be inducting an honorary member this year not so much for his playing days but for what he has done in his post-athletic career. Dr. Michael Seibert, affectionately known to many as “Doc Seibert”, will be inducted for his work primarily as a booster.
However, the Mike Seibert story does involve a distinguished athletic career of his own. Mike Seibert was born into the athletic family of Billy and Beverly Seibert in Dawson Springs.
His parent’s home was recently destroyed in Dawson Springs. However, Seibert pointed out, “We came across pictures when my Dad signed a contract to play for the Pittsburgh Pirate. As it turned out my parents were married at home plate before one of the Pirates’ baseball games and it was aired over the intercom and local radio stations”.
The Seibert family was quite athletic as Billy Seibert was a great basketball and baseball player at Dawson Springs High School and Beverly Seibert was a Panther cheerleader in the days prior to there being female high school sports.
Mike’s brother, Jim, was a high school football player who turned down offers to play collegiately. His sister, Jan Richey, now the South Hopkins High School Principal, was a star basketball player for the West Hopkins Rebels and later at Morehead State University.
Dr. Seibert has great memories of growing up in a home with highly involved parents noting, “Dad kept us very involved in sports and Mom always cheered from the stands along with helping tote the three children to practices”.
The Seiberts grew up in Dawson Springs and the Panthers did not have football so Mike and his brother, Jim, went on to Caldwell County. After a distinguished career at Caldwell County High School, Doc Seibert went on to play at Murray State University and then pursued a family tradition of entering into chiropractic care.
Seibert recently noted, “I chose chiropractic care because it is special to our family’s tradition. Our grandfather and our aunt and uncle have all been chiropractors in Hopkins, Caldwell, Christian and Union Counties”.
After returning to Hopkins County with a chiropractic degree, Doc Seibert kept his love for sports involved. Part of his job as a chiropractor allows him to treat many athletes who have been injured in athletic endeavors. He also became a coach at the youth level and joined South Hopkins Middle School football coaches Stacey Darnall and Chris Manning in coaching circles.
He also became a big booster in the Hopkins Central sports programs primarily through the involvement of his childhood friend, Kent Akin. Doc Seibert was a sponsor for many teams and purchased many ads (donations) to help fund programs.
Akin reflected that Doc Seibert was able to use his medical skills and his love for sports to help many athletes stating recently, “Mike was a great asset to us during our 2003 and 2004 runs at the start with softball. He made it to almost every game and Leigh Ann Moore, our ace, was battling injuries. Mike would sometimes be in the dugout treating her between innings”.
It is with these contributions that led to his Hall of Fame induction but what he will be most remembered for is being the sidekick in the radio booth with the football Voice of the Storm Stacey Darnall. Seibert, being a former high school and college football player, has provided excellent analysis over the years. He has done it not only for the love of the game of football but also for the love of the young people who make high school football an event every Friday night.
I personally had the pleasure of working for over 20 years in the press box as I did the public address announcement for the Storm. For many years the radio crew was Akin, Darnall and Seibert.
Darnall was the play-by-play man, Akin was the stat man, and Seibert was the analysis which could sometimes become animated. Doc Seibert recently noted that it was live radio as he did it and not all of them were great calls.
His most unusual call was one night at Muhlenberg South. Unfortunately the Storm punter had a ball snapped over his head. Seibert noted, “I tried to say ‘Oh crap, he had a difficult situation’. However, I became tongue tied and it did not come out as situation. Nothing like live radio!”
Doc Seibert will receive some long overdue recognition as he is inducted into the Hopkins Central Athletic Hall of Fame. The ceremony will be held Friday night, September 2, 2022 (Labor Day weekend) when the Storm football team take on Muhlenberg County.
Great boosters like Mike Seibert are part of what makes high school sports so enjoyable.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com
