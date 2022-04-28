Madisonville knocked off Dawson Springs 19-3 in five innings last night. The Maroons outhit the Panthers 12-5.

Tomas Olivera picked up the win. In two innings he gave up four hits and three runs while striking out three. Tanner Bess was three-for-three from the plate.

Hitting

1B: L. Barton (2), H. Gossett, L. Cline, T. Bess (2), X. Martin

2B: X. Martin, T. Bess (2), J. Boggs

3B: H. Gossett

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.