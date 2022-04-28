Madisonville knocked off Dawson Springs 19-3 in five innings last night. The Maroons outhit the Panthers 12-5.
Tomas Olivera picked up the win. In two innings he gave up four hits and three runs while striking out three. Tanner Bess was three-for-three from the plate.
Hitting
1B: L. Barton (2), H. Gossett, L. Cline, T. Bess (2), X. Martin
2B: X. Martin, T. Bess (2), J. Boggs
3B: H. Gossett
