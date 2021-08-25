A Madisonville man was among seven people indicted by a federal grand jury in Bowling Green following their arrests for alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute over 500 grams of methamphetamine in Daviess County.
The sealed indictment was delivered by the federal grand jury on Wednesday, Aug. 11 and was released by the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Western District of Kentucky on Friday.
Darrell Murphy, 46, was charged with possession with the intent to distribute and having conspired with each other, according to the unsealed indictment.
According to the indictment, the individuals allegedly committed the crimes for several months in 2020 and 2021.
Along with Murphy, Terry Cook, 43, Noah Boswell, 39, William Darnell Murphy, 58, Elizabeth Harris, 39, Jermaine Lee Sr., 48, all of Owensboro, and Jamarquius Trice, 32, of Louisville were also charged with conspiring and possession with the intent to distribute.
Trice and Lee were charged in a separate indictment.
Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky said the defendants could face a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if convicted.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Owensboro Police Department, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are still investigating the cases, according to Bennett.
As of Tuesday, Darrell Murphy remains housed in the Daviess County Jail. No bond or court date has been set, according to the jail’s website.
