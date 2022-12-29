Thursday the Lady Maroons knocked off the Lady Eagles from Van Buren County High School from Spencer, TN by a dominating 72-44 margin, advancing to the third round of the Panama City Marlin Classic.
Madisonville controlled the game in the first quarter after Emilee Hallum stroked two shots from behind the arc and added a bucket for eight points to lead the Lady Maroons to a 20-9 lead going into the second quarter.
Layla Bouldin did all the scoring for the Lady Eagles in the second quarter, knocking down three triples and adding two free throws. But it wasn’t enough to stop Madisonville. The Lady Maroons put up 26 points to go into halftime with a 46-23 lead.
Madisonville started the second half right where they left off, dominating the third quarter. After the smoke cleared the Lady Maroons took a 61-32 lead into the final stretch.
Madisonville pulled back the reins briefly in the fourth quarter but the damage was already done and the Lady Maroons took the win with a 72-44 final score.
Emilee Hallum lead the Lady Maroons with 20 points knocking down six triples. Amari Loven finished with 13 points , five rebounds, and hitting two of three from behind the arc. Riley Sword had 12 points, six rebounds, and 10 assist. Destiny Whitsell had nine, SaNya Carney added six, Kailey Barber and Jaycee Noffsinger both had three points, and Katelyn McGowan, Bryanne Johnson, and Taylor Nelson both finished with two points in the game.
With the win the Lady Maroons advanced to the Championship game today at 1pm.
