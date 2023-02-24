Madisonville-North Hopkins headed to Lexington last weakened for the 2023 KHSAA Swim and Dive State Championship. While the Maroons performed well in several competitions, it was freshman diver Ryan Farmer’s time to shine.
Madisonville ended the day in 31st with a total of 12 points in competition, all coming from Farmer. He began the weekend by taking 9th in the preliminary diving event, then stepped it up in the semi final round, improving to seventh to earn a spot in the state finals. In the end he placed as the seventh best diver in the state of Kentucky.
Freshman Gavin Bunch competed in the Boys 50 Yard Freestyle. He finished 33 in the preliminaries.
The Maroons had teams entered in both the boys and girls 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. The ladies finished 33 in the prelims on a team that featured senior Ella Kirkland and sophomores Adison Melton, Audrey Tate and Emma Tagg. The boys finished 34. That squad featured eighth graders J.D. Brown and Sy Soriana, freshman Gavin Bunch and sophomore Reese Soriana.
