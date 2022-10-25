Last weekend the Dawson Springs Cross Country Team competed in the KHSAA Region 1 Class 1A with both Boys and Girls teams posting top finishes.
In the Girls 5k Audrey McCoy was the top finisher for the Lady Panthers finishing 12th with a time of 24:24.95. Baylee Swatzell finished 13th with a time of 24:27.73. Ashtyn Swatzell finished in 14th with a time of 24:30.84. Lady Pathers Abby Ward finished 25th, Gracie Harper finished 41st, and Maddie Back finished in the 42nd spot for Dawson Springs.
The Boys 5k seen two top 10 finishes from the Panthers in Tyler Hale finishing in the 4th position with a time of 18:22.02. Teammate Ethan Osborne finished in 6th place with a time of 18:42.23. Michael Faughn finished in 14th with a time of 19:31.92. Yosiyah McCune finished in 16th, Sean Stallins 17th, Lucas Osborne in 21st and Preston Drennan in 50th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.